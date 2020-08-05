Braves homer way to 10-1 win over Blue Jays

In a game you heard on Thunder Radio, Max Fried looked like a frontline starter and Austin Riley drilled one of the three homers the Braves tallied while turning the page with a 10-1 win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Truist Park.
Distancing themselves from the blow suffered when ace Mike Soroka sustained a season-ending injury on Monday night, the Braves saw Fried allow four hits and one run over six strong innings. The southpaw received an early lead when Matt Adams and Tyler Flowers hit solo homers against Matt Shoemaker in the second inning.
Fried has posted a 2.04 ERA through three starts for the Braves, who have won six of their past seven games and eight of the first 12 played this year.
“We needed a strong start,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “I’m sure he had some emotions when his buddy went down last night. I’m sure he felt like he needed to step up, and he damn sure did.”
Continue reading about the Braves’ win here.