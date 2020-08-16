Braves get 3RBIs from Markakis, drop Marlins 4-0 Sunday

In a game you heard on Thunder Radio, Nick Markakis gave the Braves a jolt before they left Atlanta and he helped create an encouraging conclusion to a rough road trip with the latest of his timely hits. Not bad for a guy who just three weeks ago changed his mind and decided to play this season.
Markakis delivered a clutch RBI single in the sixth inning and contributed a two-out, two-run double during a three-run seventh that gave the Braves a 4-0 win over the Marlins on Sunday afternoon at Marlins Park.
With victories in the final two games of the three-game series, the Braves managed to win four of nine on this trying road trip and pull into a first-place tie with the Marlins atop the National League East.
Though the Braves had a lot of fun sweeping a doubleheader in Philadelphia last Sunday, they encountered plenty of potholes during their trip. They have played the past five games without Ronald Acuña Jr., who like his good friend Ozzie Albies is on the injured list with a left wrist injury. There is a chance both could return this week.
Most of the recent struggles, which reached a boiling point when the losing streak reached four games on Friday, have centered on a rotation that was reduced to three members when Sean Newcomb was demoted on Tuesday. This resulted in the need to go with a few bullpen games, the best of which was constructed with the four scoreless innings Robbie Erlin produced on Sunday.
Erlin, who was designated for assignment by the Pirates earlier this season, set the tone for the Braves, who allowed just one run over the final 19 innings of this series. The Marlins countered with a strong start from Elieser Hernandez, who delivered five scoreless innings and then watched the bullpen falter.