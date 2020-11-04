Braves’ Freeman named MVP finalist

Freddie Freeman could soon become the first Braves player to win a MVP Award this century.
Freeman, the Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and the Padres’ Manny Machado are the three finalists for the BBWAA National League MVP Award. The winner will be announced Nov. 12 on MLB Network at 6 p.m. ET.
The Braves finished a win shy of advancing to the World Series for the first time since 1999, when Chipper Jones was voted NL MVP, making him the most recent Braves player to win the award. Freeman has finished among the top 10 in MVP balloting four times, including three times within the past four seasons. His best finish came in 2018, when he ranked fourth.