Braves’ Freddie Freeman to Donate $125K to Atlanta Charities

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman will donate $125,000 to aid three charities in their efforts to assist those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Freeman will donate $50,000 to the Atlanta Food Bank, $50,000 to Giving Kitchen and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.
Freeman’s donation to Giving Kitchen will aid over 30 food service workers with utility and rent. This Atlanta-based charity pays living expenses for food service workers who are sick, injured, experiencing a housing crisis or suffering from the death of a family member.
The Braves announced Tuesday that they, in concert with all 30 Major League clubs, will donate $1 million to assist thousands of ballpark staff impacted by the delayed start of the 2020 season. Through the Braves Foundation, the organization has created a fund to assist gameday workers and certain other affected members of the baseball community with special financial needs that may arise before play begins.