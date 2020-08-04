Braves fall to Mets, lose Soroka for season

Freddie Freeman heard Mike Soroka yell in pain and then looked to see the young hurler on the ground. A short time later, Freeman and his Braves teammates learned they will spend the remainder of this season without their ace.
Soroka tore his right Achilles tendon in the third inning of a 7-2 loss to the Mets at Truist Park on Monday. His absence damages the World Series hopes of the Braves, who now have a gaping void within a rotation that already had a few holes.
“To sum it up, this night just sucks,” Freeman said.
Quite frankly, there wasn’t any way to sugarcoat what happened. The hope is Soroka will return to form and continue to be one of the game’s top pitchers next year. But his presence will be severely missed by a team that is bidding for a third straight National League East title.
Soroka was taken to a nearby hospital for an MRI exam and thus was not available for postgame interviews. His injury affected the emotions of his teammates and opponents from throughout the league. Cardinals ace Jack Flaherty was among the players who tweeted good wishes soon after the injury occurred, saying, “Prayers up for Soroka.”