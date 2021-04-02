Braves fall in 10 innings on opening day

Braves manager Brian Snitker had no problem with Ozzie Albies‘ aggressive attempt to score. But he was among those left to wonder how things might have been different had the second baseman not hesitated at what proved to be one of the most critical moments of a 3-2, 10-inning Opening Day loss to the Phillies on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.
“I don’t know what happened,” Snitker said. “I thought he was going to stop for a minute.”
After Jean Segura’s two-out single off Nate Jones bounced past third baseman Austin Riley to end the game, the focus was placed on what the Braves might have squandered in the top of the 10th. Atlanta had received a determined effort from Max Fried, a clutch pinch-hit home run from Pablo Sandoval and solid work from its bullpen.
But a bases-loaded threat went unrewarded in the eighth and the Braves couldn’t capitalize on the extra-inning rules, which place an automatic runner on second base at the start of each inning.
