Braves end skid with Sunday win over Marlins

Even though it was his birthday, veteran lefty Drew Smyly gifted the Braves with an impressive performance to lead the Braves to a 6-4 victory over the Marlins on Sunday at loanDepot park to end the three-game set. You heard the game live on Thunder Radio.
This is the second time in his career that he has made a start on his birthday. The first came in 2014 when Smyly, back then with Detroit, allowed one run and four hits in six innings against the Twins.
In the top of the first, the Braves got off to an early start with a leadoff single by Ronald Acuña Jr. Freddie Freeman followed it up with his seventh double of the season to put runners in scoring position, just in time for Austin Riley to hit a two-run single to give the Braves an early 2-0 lead.