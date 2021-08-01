Braves continue maddening trend of alternating wins and losses

Charlie Morton delivered another strong start, but he didn’t receive enough support from his bolstered lineup as the Braves suffered a 2-1 loss to the Brewers on Sunday afternoon at Truist Park.
Willy Adames’ first-inning solo homer and Jackie Bradley Jr.’s RBI groundout in the fifth sunk Morton, who surrendered just three hits over six innings. The veteran right-hander’s effort wasn’t enough to prevent the Braves from setting an MLB record by alternating wins and losses over 16 consecutive games.
According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Atlanta had previously stood with the 1974 Phillies, 1981 Dodgers and 2010 Rockies as the only clubs to extend such a streak of 15 straight games.
Austin Riley’s RBI single in the sixth accounted for the only run charged to Brewers starter Brett Anderson over 5 2/3 innings. After surrendering Riley’s single, John Curtiss had to face Dansby Swanson, who had hit a grand slam off the Brewers’ new reliever on Saturday. But Curtiss won this latest showdown, when Swanson’s 99.8 mph liner found Bradley Jr.’s glove at the right-field warning track.
