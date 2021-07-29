Braves continue maddening trend, fall to Mets

At some point, the Braves will once again win or lose games in consecutive fashion. But until they do, there will continue to be skepticism about their bid to win a fourth straight division title.
Max Fried surrendered a decisive seventh-inning homer and received little support from a maddening offense as the Braves suffered a 2-1 loss to the Mets on Wednesday night at Citi Field.
“That was like a playoff game,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “Max threw great. God, he threw the ball well.”
Yeah, Fried was impressive and a bang-bang play at the plate allowed the Mets to keep a lead in the ninth. But the Braves’ current trend certainly isn’t carrying them toward the postseason excitement they’ve enjoyed each of the past three years.
The Braves have alternated a win and a loss over each of the first 13 games they have played since the All-Star break. By splitting the first four games of this five-game series, they remain five games behind the first-place Mets in the National League East.