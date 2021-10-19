Braves blow lead in 8th inning; still lead NLCS 2-1

Instead of finding themselves one win away from the World Series, the Braves were reminded they should never assume anything when playing at what has been their house of horrors.
Cody Bellinger’s game-tying three-run homer off Luke Jackson highlighted a four-run eighth inning that sunk the Braves in a 6-5 loss to the Dodgers in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
After Bellinger electrified the home crowd, Mookie Betts delivered a go-ahead RBI double against Jesse Chavez. The four-run eighth prevented the Braves from taking what would have been a 3-0 lead in this best-of-seven series.
In series with the current 2-3-2 format, teams that have lost Games 1 and 2 on the road but then won Game 3 at home have rallied to win the series nine of 34 times (26%). This excludes 2020, when the LCS and World Series were held at neutral sites.
First pitch of game 4 is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday night. Thunder Radio’s coverage begins at 8 p.m. after The Coach Doug Greene Show, live from 7-8 pm at Praters BBQ.