Braves blast 4 HR in win over Mets

With their latest offensive eruption, the Braves may have created further reason to argue they need to make every effort to add another bat before Friday’s 4 p.m. ET Trade Deadline.
This was a logical reaction to them totaling just two runs while splitting Monday's doubleheader at Citi Field. But when you consider the remaining potential of Atlanta's depleted lineup, this thought could have also been surmised as the Braves were rolling to a 12-5 win over the Mets on Tuesday night.
“I’m sure [the front office] isn’t getting much sleep thinking about what to add and what not to add,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said. “I’m just going to let them do that job and I’m just going to focus on trying to win ballgames right now and trying to stay focused.”
Riley highlighted his third career multi-homer game with his second career grand slam, and Ozzie Albies accounted for the first of the four home runs the Braves tallied on the way to moving within four games of the first-place Mets in the National League East. Atlanta will have a chance to gain further ground during the final two games of this five-game series.