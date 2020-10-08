Braves advance to NLCS for first time since 2001

Though he has been with the Braves for nearly a decade, Freddie Freeman hasn’t been around long enough to fully grasp what it means for the team to be heading to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001.
But as the Braves secured a spot in the NLCS by sweeping the Marlins with a 7-0 win in Game 3 of the NL Division Series on Thursday afternoon at Minute Maid Park, Freeman could certainly appreciate getting to where he and many of his teammates felt they deserved to be last year.
One year after surrendering 10 runs in the first inning of their final NLDS game against the Cardinals, the Braves left no doubt on the way to improving to 5-0 in this postseason. Kyle Wright delivered six scoreless innings, and Travis d’Arnaud highlighted another multihit effort with a two-run double in the four-run third against Miami starter Sixto Sánchez.
Continue reading by clicking here.
(All Braves games can be heard on Thunder Radio)