Braves Acuna late scratch from Wednesday lineup

Braves OF Ronald Acuña was scratched two hours before Wednesday’s game against the Mets and received treatment for what manager Brian Snitker described as “wear and tear.” Snitker said Acuña could be back in the lineup as early as Thursday.
“Sometimes, I think, we get in these different hotels and the beds are different,” Snitker said. “It’s just enough that they don’t want him to play today. They’re working on him right now; we’ll see how he is tomorrow.”
