Braves acquire Adrianza from Nationals, DFA Cano

Ehire Adrianza is returning to Atlanta with the hope of once again helping the Braves win a World Series title.
The Braves acquired Adrianza from the Nationals in exchange for Trey Harris on Monday afternoon. Atlanta created a roster spot by designating Robinson Canó for assignment.
Adrianza has hit just .179 with a .458 OPS in 94 plate appearances for the Nationals this year. But a change of scenery may help him get back to where he was last year, when he hit .247 with a .728 OPS for the Braves.
Adrianza is a switch-hitter who can help fill the void left by second baseman Ozzie Albies for the next few weeks, and he can also play left field if necessary. Albies could return from a fractured foot by the start of September; left field became a concern when Adam Duvall suffered a season-ending wrist injury on July 23.
Canó went 4-for-26 and showed limited range at second base over nine games for the Braves. The 39-year-old veteran has played for the Mets, Padres and Braves this year.
Harris was named the Braves’ Minor League Player of the Year in 2019, but the 26-year-old outfielder has stalled at the Double-A level the past two years. He ranked as Atlanta’s No. 29 prospect per MLB Pipeline.
