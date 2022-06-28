Blue Raider Blitz to make stop in Manchester at Boskeys Grille

Middle Tennessee Athletics is excited once again to host the Blue Raider Blitz, a summer caravan that will blanket the mid-state July 20-28.
The Blitz will be a way for fans of all ages to engage with Blue Raider football as the team prepares for the 2022 season. Members of the football coaching staff and a few head coaches from other sports will be at each location.
Last summer, Blue Raider Blitz stopped at seven locations over four days, seeing hundreds of fans a day. This year will be no different as we have expanded to new towns to engage with our fan base and show our appreciation.
Season ticket information, posters, contests, prize giveaways and appearances by the spirit squads and Lightning will highlight most of the events. Fans can also purchase 2022 Blue Raider Football season tickets at each stop.
Mark these dates and locations on your calendar. Stay tuned to GoBlueRaiders.com for information on how to RSVP for free food and drinks.
Wednesday, July 20
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Franklin, TN | Party Fowl
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Nashville, TN | The Listening Room
Thursday, July 21
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Manchester, TN | Boskey’s Grille at Willowbrook Golf Course
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Smyrna, TN | Lee Victory Park
Monday, July 25
12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Mt. Juliet, TN | The Pub – CP Between the Lakes
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Shelbyville, TN | Bedford County Courthouse Square
Thursday, July 28
6 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Murfreesboro, TN | Cannonsburgh Village