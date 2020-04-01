Bella Vinson Named to Tennessean All-Midstate High School Girls Basketball Team

Coffee County CHS basketball player Bella Vinson was honored once again on Tuesday for her outstanding junior season. Vinson was named to the 2nd team All-Midstate basketball team by Nashville’s Tennessean newspaper.
Vinson led the Lady Raider team to the District 8AAA Championship in 2020. Additionally, Vinson helped lead Coffee County to the Region 4AAA Tournament for the last 3 seasons and a 24 game regular season district winning streak. Vinson was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player the last 2 seasons and won the District Tourney MVP Award in February. Vinson finished the 2019-2020 season averaging 17.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. Vinson scored her 1,000th career point in November.