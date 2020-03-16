Bella Vinson Named to All-State Team

Once again, Lady Raider basketball player Bella Vinson is capturing awards. On Monday, the junior was named to the Class AAA TN Report All-State Team. This is the 2nd straight year for Vinson to be named to the state-wide squad.
Vinson led the Lady Raider team to the District 8AAA Championship in 2020. Additionally, Vinson helped lead Coffee County to the Region 4AAA Tournament for the last 3 seasons and a 24 game regular season district winning streak. Vinson was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player the last 2 seasons and won the District Tourney MVP Award in February. Vinson finished the 2019-2020 season averaging 17.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. Vinson scored her 1,000th career point in November.