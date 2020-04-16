Bella Vinson Makes Verbal Commitment to Lipscomb University

Coffee County CHS junior basketball player Bella Vinson announced her verbal commitment to Lipscomb University on Wednesday. Vinson received her offer from Lipscomb in October and after receiving a scholarship offer from Oklahoma State last week, Vinson had some thinking to do. “I sat down with my family and I knew Lipscomb is where I wanted to be in the first place” said Vinson.
Vinson made her commitment to Lipscomb head coach Lauren Sumski on the telephone Tuesday night. “She was so excited and all the coaches texted me and some of the players texted me and it made we feel really good that I am wanted there” said Vinson. Coach Sumski expects Bella to compete at the “stretch 4” position to take advantage of her ability to play inside and outside. When asked if playing close to home was something she was looking forward to, Vinson had this to say:
When Thunder Radio contacted head coach Joe Pat Cope of the Lady Raiders, he showered Bella with praise. “She’s the perfect college athlete; her work ethic is off the charts” said Cope. “She works every day on her game. I know she will excel in the classroom and on the court.” When asked about what her recruitment meant to the program, Cope said “this just shows that Lady Raider basketball is getting looked at.”
Vinson led the Lady Raider team to the District 8AAA Championship in 2020. Additionally, Vinson helped lead Coffee County to the Region 4AAA Tournament for the last 3 seasons and a 24 game regular season district winning streak. Vinson was named the District 8AAA Most Valuable Player the last 2 seasons and won the District Tourney MVP Award in February. Vinson was named to the Tennessean All-Midstate team and was selected for the Class AAA TN Report All-State Team. Vinson finished the 2019-2020 season averaging 17.5 points and 7 rebounds per game. Vinson scored her 1,000th career point in November.