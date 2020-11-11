Bella Vinson inks basketball scholarship with Lipscomb

A recruiting process that began as early as the 8th grade for Bella Vinson officially ended with the stroke of her pen Wednesday afternoon.
Vinson, a standout four-year starter for the Central High School Lady Raider basketball team, signed her collegiate letter of intent to play basketball for the Lipscomb Bisons Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 11, 2020) in the CHS library with friends, coaches and family in attendance.
“Not many people get the opportunity to go through [the recruiting process],” explained Vinson. “I’ve been going through that since about the 8th grade. It’s been really exciting, really awesome and really a once in a lifetime thing.”
Vinson went on to say that she chose Lipscomb out of several other offers because it “checked everything off her list.” See her full comments about Lipscomb here:
Bella said she is excited to have the process behind her and be able to focus on her senior year of basketball at Coffee County.
The Lady Raiders open the season on Friday, Nov. 20 at home when Siegel comes to town for a TSSAA Hall of Champions game.