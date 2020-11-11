Bella Vinson inks basketball scholarship with Lipscomb

Central High School Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson signs her letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at Lipscomb University on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020. –Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson

A recruiting process that began as early as the 8th grade for Bella Vinson officially ended with the stroke of her pen Wednesday afternoon.

Vinson, a standout four-year starter for the Central High School Lady Raider basketball team, signed her collegiate letter of intent to play basketball for the Lipscomb Bisons Wednesday afternoon (Nov. 11, 2020) in the CHS library with friends, coaches and family in attendance.

“Not many people get the opportunity to go through [the recruiting process],” explained Vinson. “I’ve been going through that since about the 8th grade. It’s been really exciting, really awesome and really a once in a lifetime thing.”

Bella Vinson talks about the recruiting process. Audio by Thunder Radio.

Vinson went on to say that she chose Lipscomb out of several other offers because it “checked everything off her list.” See her full comments about Lipscomb here:

Bella Vinson explains why she settled on signing with Lipscomb. Audio by Thunder Radio.

Bella said she is excited to have the process behind her and be able to focus on her senior year of basketball at Coffee County.

Bella explains the relief to now have signing behind her. Audio by Thunder Radio.

The Lady Raiders open the season on Friday, Nov. 20 at home when Siegel comes to town for a TSSAA Hall of Champions game. Tip is at 6 p.m. and that game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. You can hear the Lady Raiders all season long on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go smartphone app, thunder1320.com, Amazon Alexa smart “device >>”Alexa, play Thunder Radio”).

Bella Vinson signed her national letter of intent on Wednesday to play collegiate basketball at Lipscomb University. Pictured are, from left, sister Olivia Vinson, father Matt Vinson, Bella, and mother Brandy Vinson. – Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson
Pictured are Bella’s teammates, from row from left, Elli Chumley, Bella Vinson, Alyvia Reel; back row from left, Chloe Gannon and Jalie Ruehling. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson
Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson
Pictured are, front row from left, assistant coach Anita Gannon, Matt Vinson, Bella Vinson and CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope; back row from left, assistant coach Rece Chumley, Chloe Gannon, Elli Chumley, Jalie Ruehling and Alyvia Reel. — Thunder Radio photo by Josh Peterson