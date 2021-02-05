BELLA 2K! Vinson tops 2,000 career points, Lady Raiders roll over Shelbyville

After senior Bella Vinson (center) scored her 2,000th career point as a CHS Lady Raider on Friday night, Feb. 5, 2021, Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope called a timeout to allow for a brief in-game celebration. Pictured from left are, Matt Vinson (CHS assistant coach and Bella’s dad), Bella Vinson and Cope. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Bella Vinson started her high school career with a goal of reaching 1,000 career points.

On Friday night the standout senior doubled that. With a breakaway layup to start the second half Vinson scored her 2,000th career point as a Central High School Lady Raider, and CHS dropped visiting Shelbyville 57-14.

Bella Vinson talks about scoring 2,000 career points in her postgame interview with Thunder Radio.

Getting to 2,000 didn’t come easy. Shelbyville’s Eaglettes seemed to be on a mission to prevent the milestone, often providing a double and sometimes triple team against Vinson – much to the pleasure of Jalie Ruehling, Elli Chumley and company.

Ruehling filled up the basket from the outside for CHS, scoring 14 points behind four 3-pointers. Chumley poured in 11 points, a couple of baskets coming wide open under the basket. Chloe Gannon added 8 for CHS, Miranda Medley 3, Emma Fulks 3 and Bella Lawson 2. Vinson led the way with 16 points.

The 57-14 final was lopsided from the start. Coffee County jumped on the Eaglettes and led 33-5 by halftime. After halftime, the Lady Raiders didn’t allow a Shelbyille field goal until there were 15 seconds to play in the third quarter.

CHS improves to 22-1 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in District 8-AAA play. The Lady Raiders are ranked no. 3 in the Tennessee Associated Press Rankings.

Their next home game will be Monday, Feb. 8 against Lincoln County. That will be senior night and tickets are available to the general public. Click here to purchase tickets. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. for the girls with the Raider boys to follow. Senior night for boys, girls cheerleaders and dance will be between games.

With this layup to start the fourth quarter, Central High School senior Bella Vinson scored her 2,000th career point as a CHS Lady Raider basketball player. It is believed she is the all-time leading scorer in Lady Raider history. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson