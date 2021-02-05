BELLA 2K! Vinson tops 2,000 career points, Lady Raiders roll over Shelbyville

Bella Vinson started her high school career with a goal of reaching 1,000 career points.
On Friday night the standout senior doubled that. With a breakaway layup to start the second half Vinson scored her 2,000th career point as a Central High School Lady Raider, and CHS dropped visiting Shelbyville 57-14.
Getting to 2,000 didn’t come easy. Shelbyville’s Eaglettes seemed to be on a mission to prevent the milestone, often providing a double and sometimes triple team against Vinson – much to the pleasure of Jalie Ruehling, Elli Chumley and company.
Ruehling filled up the basket from the outside for CHS, scoring 14 points behind four 3-pointers. Chumley poured in 11 points, a couple of baskets coming wide open under the basket. Chloe Gannon added 8 for CHS, Miranda Medley 3, Emma Fulks 3 and Bella Lawson 2. Vinson led the way with 16 points.
The 57-14 final was lopsided from the start. Coffee County jumped on the Eaglettes and led 33-5 by halftime. After halftime, the Lady Raiders didn’t allow a Shelbyille field goal until there were 15 seconds to play in the third quarter.
CHS improves to 22-1 on the season and a perfect 9-0 in District 8-AAA play. The Lady Raiders are ranked no. 3 in the Tennessee Associated Press Rankings.
Their next home game will be Monday, Feb. 8 against Lincoln County. That will be senior night and tickets are available to the general public. Click here to purchase tickets. Tip off is set for 6 p.m. for the girls with the Raider boys to follow. Senior night for boys, girls cheerleaders and dance will be between games.