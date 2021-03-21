BCAT all-star game rosters released; Vinson to play, Cope to coach

Rosters have been released for the Basketball Coaches Association of Tennessee (BCAT) all-star games that will take place this upcoming weekend at Blackman High School.
Coffee County Central Lady Raider senior Bella Vinson will be on the Middle North Girls team – along with Addie Grade Porter of Lebanon, Sydnee Richetto of Green Hills, Haylee Johnson of York Institute, Gracie Dodgen of White County, Jalyn Gregory of Macon County, Anna Mohonen of Bradley Central, Kassie Monday of Clarkrange, Lailie Monday of Clarkrange and Jeremia Montgomery of Gallatin.
It will be Vinson’s final time playing in a Coffee County uniform. The senior has signed to play collegiately at Lipscomb.
The team will be coached by CHS head coach Joe Pat Cope and Michael Dodgen of White County.