Bass club wants your live Christmas tree

Don’t know what to do with that real Christmas tree you used to decorate your home this year?
The Coffee County Youth Bass Club and the Tennessee Bass Nation ask that you donate those trees (decorations removed) to this year’s Christmas for the Fishes.
These trees will be recycled into an area lake for fish habitat. Trees collected by Coffee County Bass Club will mostly go to Normandy Lake. To donate a tree, contact Phillip Petty for dropoff location (which will be Bashaw Creek Rd.). Email Phillip at pettyphillip@yahoo.com. Trees can also be picked up from your porch.