BASKETBALL SUMMER CAMP UPDATES

Multiple teams continue to be in action over the summer – including home basketball camp games for the Central High School Lady Raiders and the CMS Lady Raiders.
On Tuesday, the CHS Lady Raiders took it to Tullahoma with a 54-16 win – playing with all starters except for senior point guard Jalie Ruehling, who is scheduled for ankle surgery this week. Meanwhile, the JV Lady Raiders also beat Tullahoma in an overtime effort.
Also on Monday and Tuesday, Coffee Middle hosted 7 different schools and went 10-0 in a combination of 6th grade, junior varsity and varsity games.