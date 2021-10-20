BASKETBALL: Lincoln County cancels opener with CHS Lady Raiders

The Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team will have to wait a few more days to open its 2021-22 basketball season.
With less than a month before the season opener, Lincoln County has cancelled its trip to Manchester to play the Lady Raiders that was scheduled for 6 p.m. on Nov. 16. Coffee County Lady Raider head coach Joe Pat Cope has quickly added a game for Nov. 19 – Moore County will now come to Manchester.
Originally, the Red Raider boys were scheduled to most Moore County on Friday, Nov. 19 in a single game. Now that will be a double header, starting at 6 p.m. Thunder Radio will broadcast both of those games: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Red Raider and Lady Raider basketball coverage is driven on Thunder Radio by Al White Ford-Lincoln.