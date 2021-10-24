BASKETBALL: Lady Rockets win world tournament to open season

Westwood’s Lady Rockets were steady Saturday, scoring at least 10 points in every quarter on their way to a 46-24 win over Community in the championship of the World Tournament held at Forrest.
The win makes three straight for WMS, who dominated in the tournament and really had no close competition.
Jules Ferrell paced the Lady Rockets with a 17 point performance in the title game – she was a perfect 6-of-6 at the charity stripe.
Reece Finch added 7 points, and Audri Patton and Jazz Fells each 6. In total, 7 different Lady Rockets scored points in the win.
Westwood will have its first home game this week on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 6 p.m. It is pink-out night, with multiple breast cancer awareness fundraisers taking place.