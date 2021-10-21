BASKETBALL: Lady Rockets blow past Liberty, move to championship of season-opening tournament

Westwood’s Lady Rocket basketball team is off to a 2-0 start after a blowout of Liberty Thursday night at the World Tournament at Forrest Middle School.
Three different Lady Rockets got into double-figures and WMS cruised to a 53-26 win.
Eighth grader Audri Patton paced Westwood with 15 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Jules Ferrell added 13 – all coming in the first half — and Anna Reed scored 10 for Westwood.
The Lady Rockets will advance to the championship game of the tournament at 5:40 p.m. Saturday at Forrest.