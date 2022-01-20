BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders to get forfeit win over Franklin County; boys game moved up

Coffee County Lady Raider basketball will pick up an easy win Friday.
Franklin County informed CHS on Thursday that the Rebelettes would be unable to play. Therefore Coffee County will get a forfeit win, moving the Lady Raiders to 18-3 overall on the season and a perfect 4-0 in District 6-4A. The girls JV game scheduled for Friday has also been cancelled.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys game will continue but will be moved up in time. The Raider JV boys will play at 4 p.m. with the varsity Raiders and Franklin County Rebels set to tip at 6 p.m. at Franklin County High School.
The boys game can be heard on Thunder Radio – your home for all Coffee County Sports. Listen at 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com. Coffee County basketball on Thunder Radio is driven by Al White Ford Lincoln.