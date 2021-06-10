BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders sweep Thursday camp games; Raider boys split early in week

Coffee County’s Lady Raider basketball team ran away with three camp games on the road Thursday – beating Brentwood 43-27, Mt. Juliet 62-22 and White House Heritage 60-18. The Lady Raiders will be back at it on Friday before returning to Manchester for camp games next week.
On Thursday, CHS flexed its post game with rising junior Chloe Gannon, who scored 18, 14 and 17 in three games.
Senior Kiya Ferrell, who has returned to the basketball court after taking last year off, worked her way into double digits with 11 points against Mt. Juliet.
Senior Elli Chumley put 13 on the board against Whitehouse and Miranda Medley buried three 3-pointers to finish with 9 points.
Raider boys go 3-3 early in week
The Raider men went 3-3 at team camp at Cleveland High School Monday and Tuesday, picking up wins over Brainard, Chattanooga Central and East Ridge.
Coffee County’s boys are at camp in Shelbyville Thursday and Friday.