BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders open middle school season with thriller over White County

Coffee County hit big shots when it needed them Monday.
The CMS Lady Raiders trailed by 8 in the second half but stormed back, taking a 43-41 lead and never looking back in a 54-47 win over visiting White County in Manchester.
CMS pulled away down the stretch with solid free-throw shooting. Natalie Barnes nailed a pair from the charity stripe with 2:30 to play and Jaydee Nogodula buried 6 straight in the final 1:12 to ice the game for Coffee County.
Barnes finished the night with a game-high 20 points. Ella Arnold had 10 before fouling out in the fourth quarter. Nogodula and Kayson Morgan each finished with 8, Sierra Starr added five and Adalyn Clark 2.
White County was led by Bella Winningham with 17 points, all coming in the first half as CMS smothered her in the final two quarters.
The Warriorettes struggled at the free-throw line, hitting just 7 of 18.
The Lady Raiders will return to action Thursday when they open conference play – Harris Middle will come to town for a 6 p.m. tip. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.