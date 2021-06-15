BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders lose starting PG Ruehling to ACL tear

Coffee County’s Lady Raider basketball team has gone from having to replace one starter from last year’s team to having to replace two – at least for a little while.
Upcoming junior Jalie Ruehling, a two-year starter and a mainstay at point guard for the CHS Lady Raider basketball team, tore her ACL during summer workouts for the Lady Raiders. Ruehling confirmed the diagnosis to Thunder Radio on Tuesday.
Head coach Joe Pat Cope is hopeful that Ruehling will be able to return at some point during the upcoming 2021-2022 basketball season.
Coffee County lost one starter from last year’s 28-win team to graduation – Bella Vinson, who signed with Lipscomb.
Ruehling led the Lady Raider defensive effort in 2020-2021, harassing opposing offenses into turnovers and was third on the team in rebounding, despite starting at the 1-guard.