BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders crack AP top 10

The first state Associated Press Girls Basketball poll of the season is out and the Coffee County Central Lady Raiders find themselves in the top 10.
The Lady Raiders and their 13-3 record are placed 9th in Tennessee by the AP voters. Meanwhile, district rival Warren County also cracked the top 10 at no. 10.
Blackman leads the poll at no. 1. Two of Coffee County’s 3 losses came to Blackman – by 9 points and 1 point, respectively.
The Lady Raiders will host Franklin County at 6 p.m. Tuesday in their District 6-4A opener. They will travel to Warren County at 6 p.m. Friday. Both games will be broadcast on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com and Manchester Go App.
Tickets for Franklin County will be available at the gate. If you plan to attend the game at Warren County, you will need to purchase tickets digitally through gofan.co or by clicking here.