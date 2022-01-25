BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders climb to no. 5 in state AP poll

With an 18-3 record, the Coffee County Central Lady Raider basketball team continues its ascent in the Tennessee Associated Press polls.
In a new poll released late Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, the CHS basketball team moved up one spot to no. 5 in the Girl’s Basketball AP poll
1 — Blackman. 16-0
2 — Cookeville. 21-0
3 — Bradley Central. 18-2
4 — Bearden. 18-3
5 — Coffee County. 18-3
6 — Farragut. 16-5
7 — Bartlett. 18-5
8 — Arlington. 16-3
9 — Lebanon. 17-5
10. Rossview. 16-2
10tie — Heritage 17-4
Coffee County has lost just 3 games this season and all 3 are to top ranked teams. CHS lost to Blackman back in November by 9 and again in December by 1 in a tight game in Murfreesboro. Blackman is the no. 1 team in 4A basketball. The Lady Raiders’ only other loss, a home loss on the season’s opening weekend by 9 points to Page. The Lady Patriots are 19-1 and the no. 1 ranked team in 3A basketball by AP voters.
Coffee County returns to action Tuesday night against visiting Warren County. Tip set for 6 p.m. and tickets are available at the gate. If you can’t attend, listen on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com.