BASKETBALL: Lady Raiders advance to CTC championship, Raiders eliminated

The Coffee Middle School Lady Raider basketball team is headed to the CTC Championship game.
The Lady Raiders disposed by East Tullahoma in dominant fashion Thursday at South Middle School – rolling to a 52-17 win. Natalie Barnes and Ella Arnold led the way with 18 and 17 points, respectively.
Seventh grader Jaydee Nogodula added 8.
The win improves CMS to 18-2 overall / 12-1 in CTC play. The Lady Raiders will play in the CTC Championship game at 11 a.m. Saturday at South Middle. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go App and thunder1320.com.
Coffee Middle Red Raiders 17, North Gators 33
A 4-point first quarter from Landan Abellana helped the CMS Red Raiders to a 6-6 first-quarter tie with North. But the Raiders couldn’t muster enough offense and fell to the Gators 33-17 at South Middle School.
The loss eliminates the Raiders in the first round of the CTC tournament. They fall to 4-14 on the season.
Abellana led the way for CMS with 6 points.