BASKETBALL: Ferrell lights up Eagleville with 28 points in WMS blowout

Lady Rocket Jules Ferrell had herself a memorable Thursday night.
Eagleville will have nightmares about it.
The seventh grade guard piled up 28 points – 17 in the second quarter alone – to lead the Westwood Lady Rockets to a 47-19 conference beatdown of visiting Eagleville at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.
Westwood really took the game over in the second quarter. Leading 6-1 after a period, Westwood outscored Eagleville 21-2 in the second frame to put the game away by halftime.
The win improves the Lady Rockets to 17-1 on the year and a perfect 11-0 in conference play. They won’t play again until after the Christmas break.
Audri Patton also scored in double-figures for WMS Thursday with 11 points. Reece Finch added 4, Maddie Meacham 2, Bella VanZandbergen 2
The Westwood boys weren’t so fortunate, dropping a decision to the Eagles to fall to 6-11 overall, 6-5 in conference play.
These games were broadcast live on Thunder Radio! Listen to the replay here!