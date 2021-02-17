Basketball district tournament games have been pushed back

The one thing for sure about the District 8-AAA basketball tournament is this – the Central High School Red Raiders and Lady Raiders will not be playing Thursday and Friday as originally planned.
But when they will play is still up in the air.
With the Raider boys placing second and the Lady Raiders placing first, both teams received a bye into the semi-final round of the district tournament. However, the quarterfinals have been pushed back to Friday, meaning it will be at least Saturday before semi-final games can be played.
When dates are set, Thunder Radio will keep you informed. Both Raiders and Lady Raiders will be playing at home at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium and tickets will be available digitally at www.gofan.co. The general public is welcome to attend the game. Masks are required or entry.