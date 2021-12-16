BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle splits on the road with East

A first-half shutout in basketball is rare. But that is exactly what the Coffee County Middle defense did to East Tullahoma Thursday night – taking a 27-0 lead into halftime as the Lady Raiders cruised to a 44-11 win.
It was a marked improvement over a team that scored 41 against CMS earlier this year.
“We made some changes this week to our defense and it worked Monday and tonight,” said CMS head coach David Vinson.
Eighth grader Natalie Barnes turned in an 18-point performance and sixth grader Adalyn Clark pitched in 11. Ella Arnold scored 8
The Lady Raiders move to 14-2 with the win and 8-1 in CTC play. They won’t play again until after the Christmas break.
Meanwhile, the Raider boys struggled again to find offense and lost a 44-12 decision to the Panthers. Luke Campbell and Levi Rollman each scored 3 points for CMS. The Raider boys fall to 3-11 with the loss.