BASKETBALL: Coffee Middle Raiders can’t keep pace in loss to White County

The Red Raiders of Coffee Middle played well in spurts Monday night, but the Raiders struggled to find their offense consistently and dropped the season opener 45-25 to the visiting White County Warriors.

THIS GAME WAS BROADCAST LIVE ON THUNDER RADIO. LISTEN TO THE REPLAY HERE.

The Raiders looked out of the game early, trailing 25-9 at the halftime break. But a quick 10-0 run, behind 5 points from Landan Abellana and a 3-pointer by Luke Campbell cut the deficit to 25-19.

But White County went on to outscored the Raiders 20-6 over the rest of the game to close out the win.

CMS was led in points by Jase Cashion with 9 in the post. Abellana pitched in 7 and Levi Rollman 4. Campbell had 3 and David Lewis 2 points.

The Raiders (0-1) will open conference play Thursday when Harris comes to Manchester. Tip-off at approximately 7 p.m. (following the girls game). That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.

–Thunder Radio photos by Holly Peterson