BASKETBALL: Coffee County to host senior night January 24

Coffee County Central’s basketball programs will host senior night on Monday, January 24 at Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gymnasium.
The Lady Raiders (18-3 overall / no. 6 Associated Press state poll) will be honoring seniors Elli Chumley and Kiya Ferrell. Meanwhile, the Raider boys (11-7 overall) will be honoring John Dobson, Connor Shemwell, Aidan Abellana, Brady Nugent and Phineas Rollman. Lady Raider cheerleaders Macie Lawrence and Olivia Kilpatrick, as well as dancers Makenna Orrick, Jaxen Waggoner and Hallie Pittman will also be celebrated.
The Lady Raiders will tip off at 6 p.m. against Lighthouse Christian with the boys to follow. Senior festivities are scheduled between games.
As always, both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio: 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, 106.7 FM, Manchester Go app and Thunder1320.com.