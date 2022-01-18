BASKETBALL: Coffee County sweeps Shelbyville in district play Tuesday

Three Lady Raiders hit double-figure points, led by junior Chloe Gannon as Coffee County Central easily disposed of Shelbyville 57-26 Tuesday night.
The win marks 14 straight for the Lady Raiders, who jumped to no. 6 in the state Associated Press poll this week.
Coffee County led the Eaglettes 25-12 at halftime and pulled away in the paint – Gannon scoring 17 points, 16 coming from the field. She played sparingly in the second half. Her sister Channah Gannon picked up the slack with 14 and freshman Olivia Vinson added 12 behind a pair of 3-pointers.
Most all of Coffee County’s points came from the field. CHS hit only 3 free throws on the night.
The win improves CHS to 17-3 overall, 3-0 and in first place in District 6-4A.
Raiders 62, Eagles 51
The Red Raiders completed the district sweep behind a strong night from their bench. CHS got 11 points from Cooper Reed and 9 from Jackson Shemwell off the bench to go along with 12 from Connor Shemwell in a 62-51 win. The scored looked closer after a buzzer-beating 3 by the Eagles.
Coffee County led by 5 at the half and 10 after 3 quarters. Shelbyville was able to close the gap to 5 at one point in the fourth quarter, but never got closer. Poor free-throw shooting hurt the Eagles, who went 7-of-17 at the charity stripe. Coffee County was 16-of-23.
The Raiders move to 2-1 in district play and in 2nd place.
Both Coffee County teams travel to Franklin County Friday. Tip is set for 6 p.m. for the girls with the boys to follow and both games will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio – 107.9 FM, 1320 AM, Manchester Go app and thunder1320.com
