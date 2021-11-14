BASKETBALL: CMS Lady Raiders take 3rd in Rockvale tournament

Despite missing three starters and only dressing six players, the Coffee County Middle Lady Raiders reached the semi-finals of the Rockvale tournament Saturday before losing for the first time this season.
The Lady Raiders lost to Ocoee Middle 36-31. CMS was led by Ella Arnold with 11 and Hayleigh Harris with 6.
CMS went on to beat MTCS 44-35 in the third-place game behind 22 from Ella Arnold and 15 from Kaysen Morgan.
Arnold was named to the All-Tournament Team.
Coffee Middle gets back into action Monday, Nov. 15, with a conference game at Warren County.