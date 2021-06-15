BASKETBALL: CHS Lady Raiders go 4-1 at home summer camp

Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders went 4-1 in summer camp play in Manchester Monday and Tuesday, with the lone loss coming by one point to state power Bradley Central.
Coffee County picked up 18 points from Chloe Gannon in the post and 9 from incoming freshman Olivia Vinson to smash Franklin 45-18.
Gannon added 12 to go with 11 from upcoming junior guard Alivia Reel to beat Huntland 46-23. Gannon got into double figures yet again, piling up 21 points in a 58-17 win over district foe Shelbyville. Kiya Ferrell pitched in 8 during that win and Channah Gannon 8.
Elli Chumley went off in a 39-32 win over Moore County, piling up 18 points to go with 12 from Reel.
In their lone loss, the Lady Raiders fell to Bradley Central 42-41. Chumley scored 10 and Vinson and Chloe Gannon each pitched in 8.
You can hear Lady Raider basketball all winter long on Thunder Radio (107.9 FM, 1320 AM, thunder1320.com) — your Coffee County Sports Authority.