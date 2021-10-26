BASKETBALL: Big second half lifts Lady Rockets to blowout of North

A tight first half turned into a second half rout Tuesday night in Manchester.
The Lady Rockets of Westwood outscored North Middle 31-13 in the final two quarters to blowout the visiting Gatorettes 53-31 at Joel Vinson Gymnasium.
The Lady Rocket offense showed out in their home opener in front of a packed gym – especially in the second half when they really knocked the lid off the rim. Eighth grader Audri Patton finished with 21 points to lead all scorers. Seventh grade WMS guard Jules Ferrell piled up 20 points – 15 coming in the second half, including three 3-pointers.
The win makes four in a row for Westwood after three road tournament wins last week to open the season.
Reece Finch and Maddie Meacham each added 4 points for Westwood; Ziya Dillard and Anna Reed pitched in 2.
Westwood will return to action Tuesday, Nov. 2 when the Lady Rockets host Harris. Tip is set for 6 p.m. with the boys to follow.