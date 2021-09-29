Cross Country runners show out at Speedway Shootout

The Red Raider cross-country runners were in action on Saturday (Sept. 25) competing in the Speedway Shootout at the Nashville Superspeedway. Both the Raiders and Lady Raiders turned in strong performances as the boys posted a 2nd place finish, while the girls followed close behind with a 3rd place finish in the nine team field. Seven Red Raider runners and 3 Lady Raider runners were able to post personal best times on the 3.1 mile course.
The boys were led by Jacob Rutledge with a time of 16:46. Rutledge was able to cruise to a 2nd place individual finish. Joining Rutledge in the Top 10, were Garrett Masters (17:55) in 8th place and a personal best time for Fletcher Barnard (17:56) in 9th place. Rounding out the scoring for boys team was Landon Kenney with a personal best 18:07, and Jacob Slabaugh with a personal best of 18:23.
The girls were paced by Patricia Barrera, who finished with a time of 22:12, which earned her a 10th place individual finish. Following Barrera, was Ava McIntosh, with a personal best time of 24:32, Kailee Rossman (26:26), Rylea McNamara (26:37), and Raygan Dubler with a personal best time of 28:46.
Both teams will be back in action on October 9th, where they will get a preview of the State Championship course at Sanders Ferry Park in Hendersonville