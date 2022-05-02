BASEBALL: Westwood season ends in DRVC tournament

A 4-3 lead after three innings dissipated into an 11-5 loss to Community and an end to the season for the Westwood Rockets baseball team Monday night in Manchester.
Westwood got outhit 11-9. Both teams made 5 errors.
Kaysen Lowery and Davis McKenzie each notched two hits for the Rockets. Isiah Deadman had a double and Keller Hatfield drove in a pair of runs for the Rockets.
But it wasn’t enough – Community added 3 insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
Westwood finishes the season 11-7 overall.