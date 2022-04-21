BASEBALL: Strong pitching, defense leads Rockets past Cornersville

Westwood started strong, finished strong and took a 7-4 win over Cornersville Thursday night in Manchester.
The Rockets took a 2-1 lead in the first inning and then never trailed the rest of the way out.
Seven different rockets contributed one hit – Davis McKenzie with a triple and three runs scored. Matt Moore knocked in a pair of runs and scored once for the Rockets.
Kaysen Lowery worked 4 1/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound. He struck out 6 while scattering 5 hits. Westwood will begin the CTC conference tournament April 30.