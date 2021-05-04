Baseball, softball district tournaments start at home later this week

Coffee County Central High School’s baseball and softball teams will get their respective postseasons underway later this week.
The Red Raider baseball team finished the regular season 7-5 in District 8-AAA play, which was good enough for fourth place. The Raiders will host Columbia at 5:30 p.m. Thursday – a team the Raiders swept in a two-game series back on March 15 and 16 to open the season. This game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio.
The no. 1 seed Lady Raider softball team finished 12-0 in regular season district play and will have a first round district tournament BYE. The Lady Raiders await the winner of Columbia and Shelbyville and will play that team at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Coffee County High School. That game will be broadcast live on Thunder Radio. With a win, the Lady Raiders will play again on May 11 and that game will be at Lincoln County High School. The district tournament is double-elimination.
Both the baseball and softball teams will need to at least reach the championship game of the tournament to guarantee a trip to the Region 4-AAA tournament. Anything less would end the season.
For the Thursday and Friday home games – tickets are available at the gate and there are no capacity limitations.