BASEBALL: Rockets sweep Fayetteville in Monday double header

Westwood took care of business against Fayetteville Monday night at Fred Deadman Park – winning a double header against the visiting Tigers.
Rockets 13, Tigers 3
Every player in the Rocket lineup scored at least one run in the opener (a game you heard live on Thunder Radio) as Westwood cruised past Fayetteville 13-3.
A 7-run second inning and a 4-run fourth enabled the Rockets to end the game early via the mercy rule.
WMS batted around n the second inning. Kaysen Lowery did a lot of the damage with a pair of hits, two RBIs and a run scored in the second inning alone. He also walked and scored in the fourth.
Vaughn Parker had a pair of RBIs on a triple in the second and two runs scored. Blake Hillis reached base every time he stepped to the plate, including RBI singles in each of the first two innings with runs scored.
Trevor Jesse was the winning pitcher – he also had a single with an RBI and a run scored in the big Rocket second inning. On the mound, Jesse worked two and two-thirds innings, allowing a pair of hits and three runs. He struck out two.
Lowery was nearly perfect in relief. He allowed a walk over one and one-thirds innings. He entered with the bases loaded in the third and got a pop up on the Hillis at shortstop to end the threat.
Also scoring runs for Westwood in the win were Brayden Trail (2), Owen Whitsett, Cayden Trail, Elijah Vernon and Dylen Trail.
Westwood 8, Fayetteville 2
The Rockets picked up right where they left off in game one, scoring at least one run in every inning except the third in an 8-2 win in the nightcap.
Kaysen Lowery and Cayden Trail were solid on the mound, combining to allow just four hits and a pair of runs. Trail picked up the win – working three innings and allowing a pair of earned runs on two hits. He walked six and struck out five. Lowery tossed two innings, allowing two hits and striking out two. He only walked one.
Trail helped his cause quite a bit at the plate – pounding out two hitsand knocking in three runs. He also scored a run. Elijah Vernon also had a pair of RBIs for the Rockets.
With the two wins, Westwood is now 6-5 on the season. The Rockets are set to host Eagleville on April 8.