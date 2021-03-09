BASEBALL: Rockets rout Huntland 13-3

Westwood got four solid innings out of Trevor Jesse and consistent hitting at the plate to pull away from Huntland in a 13-3 win Monday night in Manchester.
Davis McKenzie, Brayden Trail and Owen Whitsett all picked up two RBIs at the plate to lead the Rocket offensive attack. Whitsett finished with a pair of hits.
Meanwhile, Jesse worked 4 innings on the mound and picked up the win for the Rockets with help from a solid defense.
The win evens the Rockets record to 1-1 on the season. They will travel to Huntland Tuesday for a 5:30 p.m. first pitch.