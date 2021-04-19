BASEBALL: Rockets put 32 on the board in tournament win over Eagleville

Westwood Middle School and Eagleville combined to send 50 runs across the plate in a four-hour marathon of a baseball game Monday.
In the end, the Rockets were able to keep the better pace and go the distance in a 32-18 win over the Eagles in a conference tournament win.
Every player in the Rocket lineup scored at least two runs and the Rockets were able to get on base in every way possible. The Rockets combined to earn 23 walks at the plate, including six walks for Trevor Jesse. Meanwhile, when the Rockets got pitches to hit they pounded out 18 hits, led by 5 from Cayden Trail, who had 5 RBIs and three runs scored. Blake Hillis also had 5 RBIs on a pair of hits, including a home run.
Four different Rockets pitched to piece together the winning effort. Cayden Trail was solid, allowing just one earned run in two innings of work. He allowed three hits.