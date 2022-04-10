BASEBALL: Raiders swept in home double header against Lincoln County

The CHS Red Raider baseball team took a tough home sweep at the hands of Lincoln County Saturday: falling 15-13 and 12-1.
The Raiders gave up 7 runs over the final two innings to drop the first game 15-13 despite outhitting the Falcons 16-14. The Raiders made 4 errors that were costly.
Cole Bryce took the loss in relief – allowing 7 earned runs over 2.1 innings of work.
Only 7 of the 15 runs allowed were earned.
Caleb Moran homered for Coffee County in the loss. Brady Nugent also picked up an extra base hit – a triple.
Nugent and Moran each drove in 3 runs. Pippenger had a 4-for-4 day with 2 RBIs and 3 runs scored.
Lincoln County 12, Raiders 1
The score looked worse than it was as the Falcons busted the game open with 6 runs in the top of the 7th.
The Raiders struggled at the plate, though, mustering only 4 hits. Nugent had a double for the only extra base hit.
Timothy Henderson was tagged with the loss – allowing 4 earned runs over 2 innings. He was one of 5 Raider pitchers to et work on the day.
The Raiders will have a two-game district series with Franklin County this week – hosting the Rebels Monday and traveling to Winchester on Tuesday. The Raiders split with the Rebels in a series earlier in the season.